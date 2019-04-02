× Firefighters Battling House Fire In Fort Smith

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Crews were on the scene of an early morning house fire in Fort Smith on Tuesday.

Firefighters were called to a home near the corner of North 25th Street and Spradling Avenue shortly before 5 a.m.

No one was hurt in the fire. Crews said they don’t believe anyone was home when the fire started.

They said the home does not appear to be a total loss.

A 5NEWS crew is on the scene and will provide more information when it becomes available.