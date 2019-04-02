× Little Rock Scores 13 Straight Runs To Take First Ever Game Against Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – In 97 years of playing college baseball, Arkansas had never faced a team from inside it’s own state borders.

That changed on Tuesday night as Little Rock came to Baum-Walker Stadium and it looked like the Trojans had nearly a century of frustration to take out.

Little Rock scored 13 straight runs, including a grand slam and then a five run inning, to race pace the Razorbacks for a 17-7 win in the inaugural game of the Natural State Series.

Arkansas built a 6-3 lead in the third inning but the wheels fell off for both the Razorbacks’ pitching staff and defense. The Hogs had to use seven total pitchers while they committed three errors which led to seven unearned runs.

The Trojans trailed 6-3 in the fifth but Troy Alexander’s grand slam sparked the rally as they never trailed after that point.

Arkansas has now lost three straight games after losing the final two against Ole Miss last weekend. The Razorbacks travel to No. 15 Auburn for a three game series starting on Thursday.