ROGERS, Ark. (KFSM) — Police are searching for a suspect accused of stealing a dog from Murphy's USA on W. Walnut St. in Rogers on March 22.

Police said the dog is a 4-month-old light brown Great Pyrenees/St. Bernard mix named Opi.

If you recognize the man in the video you're asked to contact the Roger Police Department at 479-636-4141, attention Cpl. Cain.

This case is documented under CR 2019-1959.