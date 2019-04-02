New Mayor Elected In Poteau

POTEAU, Okla. — Now that the polls are closed and the results are in, it looks like Poteau has a new mayor.

Scotty White, who received 46% of the votes, will be taking over for Jeff Shockley, who announced earlier this year that he would not be seeking re-election.

Shockley has been mayor of Poteau since 1999 and said it was time to step down. He said he plans to focus on his real estate business and his last day will be April 15.

Four people ran to become the next Mayor of Poteau including Jarrod Rideanour, Chris Ford, Jack Scott Jr. and the winner, Scotty White.

White and his wife Sarah are the parents of two small children, Brooklyn, 4, and Weston who is just 4-months-old.

White said as mayor transparency will be very important, as well as improving infrastructure and jump-starting economic development.

” I just feel like it’s a calling that’s been put in my life and I want to come back home, and serve the citizens and the town that raised me and see Poteau at its best,” White said. “My priorities are going to be what’s lawful and best interest for the city. To bring hearts and minds together. To bring Poteau to its full potential.”

White said he plans to accomplish his goals by utilizing Poteau’s best asset, the people.

He said if everyone can come together, they can accomplish anything.