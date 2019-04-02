Ronnie Floyd Elected Southern Baptist Church Executive Committee President, Leaving Cross Church

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — Pastor Ronnie Floyd has been elected as the Executive Committee President of the Southern Baptist Church (SBC) and is leaving Cross Church.

He was elected by a vote of 68-1.

Floyd has been the pastor at Cross Church for 33 years. He shared a video addressing the church on Sunday (March 31), saying the church was his joy and his family. He says that God has issued a new calling on his life.

He is set to announce Sunday, April 7 when his last day at Cross Church will be.

Cross Church has four locations across Northwest Arkansas and a total of 11 services on Sunday mornings.