Sheriff’s Deputies Arrest Canehill Burglary Suspect

Posted 3:24 pm, April 2, 2019, by , Updated at 03:26PM, April 2, 2019

CANEHILL (KFSM) — Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a Farmington man accused of trying to break into a home while the owner was asleep.

Leon Hornback, 41, was arrested Monday (April 1) in connection with residential burglary, first-degree criminal mischief, possession of a drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms and driving on suspended license.

Hornback allegedly tried to break into a home on Sims Road last month, but the homeowner chased him off at gunpoint, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The homeowner’s security video captured video of Hornback and shared the recording with authorities.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office thanked residents in a Facebook post for helping identify Hornback as a suspect.

“Thanks to YOU, our awesome WCSO Facebook followers….who shared this post over 500 times….we received a tip that helped us identify the suspect in this case,” the sheriff’s office said in the post.

“We really do appreciate your help!”

