Sheriff’s Office: Bad Information Led To Search For Bodies Floating In The Arkansas River Near Altus

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ark. (KFSM) —Jeff Wood, Chief Deputy of Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, told 5NEWS lousy information led to an extensive search of the Arkansas River near Altus following a tip that two bodies were seen floating downstream in a bag.

Authorities were able to track down a caller who gave the tip of the bodies late Sunday (March 31) night. After talking with her, she said a man told her on Friday (March 29) that he saw the bodies in a bag in the river.

After authorities talked with the man, he told them the woman was wrong and that he said he saw deer bones, not human remains.

It’s unclear at this time if anyone will face charges for the resources used to search the Arkansas River. Multiple search and rescue teams started using boats and sonar equipment to canvas the area Monday (April 1) morning.

