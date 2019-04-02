× Yes, Asia Among Acts In ‘Royal Affair Tour’ Coming To Walmart AMP

ROGERS (KFSM) — Iconic British rock bands Yes and Asia are among the acts coming to the Walmart AMP this July as part of “The Royal Affair Tour.”

The tour stop is part of the Cox Concert Series and will happen on Sunday, July 21. The tour includes Yes, Asia featuring the return of founding member Steve Howe, John Lodge of The Moody Blues and Carl Palmer’s ELP Legacy with guest vocals by Arthur Brown.

Tickets go on sale Friday (April 5) at noon at prices ranging from $30 to $99.50 plus fees. Lawn 4-packs drop ticket prices to $22.50 each.

Tickets go on sale online or by phone, or at the Walmart AMP box office in Rogers from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays or noon-4 p.m. Saturdays or at the Walton Arts Center box office in Fayetteville from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. weekdays and noon-4 p.m. on Saturday. Tickets can be purchased online at www.amptickets.com or by calling (479) 443-5600.

Yes is best known for hits such as “Owner of a Lonely Heart” and “Starship Troopers” and is coming off last year’s “#YES50: Celebrating 50 Years of Yes Tour.”

Palmer will use his set to honor the memory of his fellow Emerson, Lake and Palmer band members Keith Emerson and Greg Lake, with vocals supplied by British musician Arthur Brown.

The tour will also pay tribute to late members of Asia and The Moody Blues, as well as a special tribute to John Lennon by Yes member Alan White, who was the drummer on Lennon’s solo material, including the recording of “Imagine.”