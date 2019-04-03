× 14-Year-Old Westville Teen Reported Missing And Endangered

WESTVILLE, Okla. (KFSM) — A 14-year-old girl from Westville, Oklahoma, is missing and reportedly endangered, according to police.

An alert was issued Wednesday (April 3) for Elizabeth “Lizzie” Fisher, who was last seen about 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday in Westville.

She is described as 5’2″ with long, blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt with lettering on the front, grey sweat pants and black-and-pink Nike shoes. She was last seen riding her purple bicycle, according to a friend.

According to Westville Police, Lizzie was riding her bike with a friend Tuesday evening. The friend said that when she turned around, Lizzie and her bike were gone. Neither has been located.

Lizzie is autistic, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Westville Police at (918) 723-5101.