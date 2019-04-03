× Alma Woman Won’t Be Charged In Shooting Death Of Boyfriend

ALMA (KFSM) — Prosecutors won’t charge an Alma woman in the shooting death of her boyfriend after ruling that deadly force was justified.

Miranda Resinos, 36, was arrested last month in connection with first-degree murder for allegedly shooting Kevin Gettridge.

Resinos called police on March 1 and told authorities she shot Gettride, 33, while the pair were in her home on Sunnyside Road, according to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office.

Resinos said she and Gettride had a history of domestic violence and her brother gave her the firearm she used to shoot Gettridge after their last fight.

Resinos told deputies Gettridge had been staying with her the past few days and on the night of the shooting had become belligerent and hostile towards her, according to a probable cause affidavit.

She stated that they had been arguing and then she got called into work and had to leave her home, while Gettridge stayed there.

Resinos noted that when she returned home they were not arguing. She said she made pizza rolls and they got ready for bed. She said Gettridge went to take a shower, and when he got out, he acted completely different. She said they began bickering again.

Resinos then told deputies that Gettridge became hostile and was lunging at her. She asked him to leave and he began gathering some belongings.

During the argument, Resinos told the Gettridge that she had a gun in her truck, and Gettridge told her to go get it, and she did, according to the affidavit.

Resinos told deputies she returned inside and showed the gun to Gettridge and told him to get out. She says Gettridge then continued to argue with her and took her phone from her.

Resinos then showed the Gettridge the gun was loaded.

Resinos told deputies that Gettridge lunged at her again and she tried to shoot him, but the safety was on. She says Gettridge then began to laugh at her and said she wouldn’t shoot him, and if she did her life would be over.

Following her arrest, detectives questioned Resinos and asked why she did not merely leave, and she advised that her children were inside.

She told detectives that she had left them with Gettridge earlier in the night, but things were not as bad.

Deputies provided aid and gave Gettridge CPR. EMS arrived on scene a short time later and pronounced Gettridge dead.

Deputies also located a Hipoint 9mm firearm on the bed of the room where Gettridge was found.