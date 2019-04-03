Cardinals Home Opener Moved To Friday Due To Forecast

Posted 2:22 pm, April 3, 2019, by

ST. LOUIS, Mo (KFSM) — The St. Louis Cardinals and the MLB have rescheduled the Cardinals 2019 home opener against the San Diego Padres because of possible severe weather.

Initially planned for Thursday, April 4, the game was moved to Friday, April 5 at 3:15 p.m.

Fans with tickets to the home opener can use those same tickets for admittance to Friday’s game. Fans who bought tickets to the pregame party at Cardinals Nation will be able to use those same tickets on Friday as well, our St. Louis affiliate Fox 2 Now reports.

The Cardinals opening day is a full-day event including

  • A pep rally at Ballpark Village
  • A Clydesdale parade inside Busch Stadium
  • The introduction of all 15 living members of the Cardinals Hall of Fame.
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.