Cardinals Home Opener Moved To Friday Due To Forecast

ST. LOUIS, Mo (KFSM) — The St. Louis Cardinals and the MLB have rescheduled the Cardinals 2019 home opener against the San Diego Padres because of possible severe weather.

Initially planned for Thursday, April 4, the game was moved to Friday, April 5 at 3:15 p.m.

Fans with tickets to the home opener can use those same tickets for admittance to Friday’s game. Fans who bought tickets to the pregame party at Cardinals Nation will be able to use those same tickets on Friday as well, our St. Louis affiliate Fox 2 Now reports.

CARDINALS HOME OPENER MOVED TO FRIDAY AT 3:15 All previously scheduled Opening Day festivities will proceed on Friday. 🏠⚾: https://t.co/aidVjxBOtu pic.twitter.com/J6wesMYu4u — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) April 3, 2019

