Fayetteville Elementary Custodian Arrested

Posted 5:42 pm, April 3, 2019, by

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A custodian for Asbell Elementary was arrested Wednesday (April 3) afternoon, but the charges weren’t immedilatey available.

Alan Wilbourn, spokesman for Fayetteville schools, confirmed the arrest and said the district was cooperating with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Wilbourn declined further comment citing the ongoing investigation. He referred questions to the sheriff’s office.

The custodian’s name also wasn’t immediately available.

