Have Mercy! John Stamos To Join The Beach Boys At Benefit Concert In Oklahoma City

DANCING WITH THE STARS THE RESULTS SHOW – “Episode 1002A” – Often called “America’s Band,” The Beach Boys performed a medley of their hits “California Girls,” “Kokomo” and “Fun, Fun, Fun.” Honorary band member John Stamos (“ER,” “Full House”) sat in with the band on guitar and drums. They were accompanied on the stage by professional “Dancing with the Stars” dancers Louis Van Amstel, Anna Trebunskya, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, Cheryl Burke, Damian Whitewood and Ashly Costa. The Beach Boys are led by original band member Mike Love and long time performer Bruce Johnston, along with Christian Love, Scott Totten, Randell Kirsch, John Cowsill and Tim Bonhomme. (Photo by Adam Larkey/ABC via Getty Images) THE BEACH BOYS, JOHN STAMOS

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – John Stamos will be joining The Beach Boys at a benefit concert next month at Civic Center Music Hall in Oklahoma City.

The Beach Boys are making a stop in Oklahoma City as part of their summer tour to help raise money for the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma “Food for Kids” program and The Oklahoma Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

Stamos will be joining the band for the May 4 performance, along with special guest and surf rock icon Dean Torrence.

Up for auction during the event will be two original surfboards designed by Torrence, a “Full House” script signed by Stamos and more.

Everyone who attends the show will also receive a digital download of Mike Love’s new album, “Unleash the Love.”

Proceeds from the performance will benefit the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma’s Food for Kids Programs and The Oklahoma Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

The benefit concert will be held at the Civic Center Music Hall on May 4 at 7 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased online here, over the phone at (405) 594-8300 or in person at the music hall.

Civic Center Music Hall is located at 201 N. Walker Ave. in Oklahoma City.

