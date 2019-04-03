Heinz Introduces ‘Kranch’ Sauce

(KFSM) — Are you tired of having to combine your ketchup and ranch? Worry no more, Heinz has released a new flavor combination, Kranch.

Kranch, available now, is a mixture of ketchup and ranch.

The flavor mashup comes less than a month after the company released Mayocue and Mayomust, mayonnaise mixed with barbecue sauce and mustard, respectively.

You asked for it. We’ve answered. Guess our next flavor mashup.

Every comment gets you closer to the reveal. https://t.co/1lMIRayby4 — Heinz Ketchup (@HeinzKetchup_US) April 2, 2019

Heinz is giving away bottles of Kranch to 100 social media users who tweet using #KlaimMyKranch and #sweeps.

Click here for more information on how you can win a free bottle of Kranch.