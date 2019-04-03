Heinz Introduces ‘Kranch’ Sauce

April 3, 2019

(KFSM) — Are you tired of having to combine your ketchup and ranch? Worry no more, Heinz has released a new flavor combination, Kranch.

Kranch, available now, is a mixture of ketchup and ranch.

The flavor mashup comes less than a month after the company released Mayocue and Mayomust, mayonnaise mixed with barbecue sauce and mustard, respectively.

Heinz is giving away bottles of Kranch to 100 social media users who tweet using #KlaimMyKranch and #sweeps.

Click here for more information on how you can win a free bottle of Kranch.

