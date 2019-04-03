× NWA Spring Fashion Week Kicks Off Tonight With Crystal Bridges Event

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — Models are hitting the runway starting tonight (April 3) as the Spring event of Northwest Arkansas Fashion Week kicks off.

The goal of Fashion Week is to give local models and businesses chances and financial assistance to make it in the fashion business. Money raised at the event stays here to benefit local designers.

The fashion shows this week include a bridal show, as well as shows for active wear and evening wear. A conversation with Gabrielle Korn, editor-in-chief of Nylon magazine, will take place on Saturday (April 6).

Fashion Week is a Northwest Arkansas tradition with local men and women serving as models for local designers in the fashion shows.

It all begins tonight with a PechaKucha-style presentation on Walker Landing at Crystal Bridges starting at 7 p.m. tonight and continues throughout the week in downtown Bentonville. Tonight’s event is free and open to the public.

Tickets are required for other shows and can be purchased through the Fashion Week website, which also includes a full calendar of events.