× Road Closures Coming During Joe Martin Stage Race This Week In Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Cyclists from around the world are converging on Fayetteville this week to take part in the Joe Martin Stage Race, which kicks off Thursday (April 4) and lasts through Sunday (April 7).

The four-day, four-stage bicycle race will compete on roads in and around Fayetteville, which means intermittent road closures can be expected along the routes throughout the rest of the week.

Most of the race will take place south of Fayetteville, though some parts will take place within city limits, prompting road closures. That includes streets such as Huntsville Road; Willow Avenue; Spring, Fletcher and Dogwood Streets; Oklahoma and Missouri Ways and Assembly Drive, all of which will be closed intermittently from 1-5 p.m. Thursday.

Portions of Razorback Road and Highway 265 will be closed from 2-4 p.m. Friday.

On Sunday, the race moves to downtown Fayetteville from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event will close portions of Church, Mountain, Block, East and West avenues throughout the day, as well as Dickson and Spring streets. Parking will not be allowed on those streets, as they are part of the race course.

Additional information, including maps of the routes, is available on the Joe Martin race website.