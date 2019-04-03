Send Us Your Severe Weather ‘Safe Space’ Pictures!

(KFSM) — With severe weather season coming up, our area is sure to see its fair share of storms, and sometimes conditions can become dangerous.

Wednesday (April 3) is “safe place selfie day” and it’s a chance to post a selfie in a weather hazard safe space. Whether it be the bathtub with a mattress over you or the closet under your stairs, we want to see your photos!

The National Weather Service is asking people to share pictures of themselves in their severe weather safe place.

Email your safe space photos, with your name and what town you live in to KFSMNews@tribunemedia.com for your chance to be featured on air!