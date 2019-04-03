× UA Begins 148th Birthday Celebration With Annual Day Of Giving

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — The University of Arkansas is celebrating its 148th birthday this year, and it’s kicking off the festivities starting today (April 3) by launching its fourth annual day of giving, All In for Arkansas.

Starting at 6 a.m., the party and online fundraising event lasts 1,871 minutes, a nod to the founding of the university in 1871. The event ends at 1:11 p.m. on Thursday (April 4).

Events include a Birthday Bash at the Union Mall starting at 11:30 a.m. today and lasting through 1:30 p.m. Birthday treats, a photo booth, party favors and new contests will take place. The new contests include UA Trivia, Mystery Cake Tasting and Hogwild Hula Hoop.

Donors can give money to various academic and student initiatives at the UA during the fundraising event by visiting allinforarkansas.uark.edu. Participants are also encouraged to support the event on social media with the hashtag #Allin4Arkansas. More information on the event is also available on that website.