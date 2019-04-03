Utility Work, Hogeye Marathon To Close Roads In Springdale Through Week

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — Emergency utility work and an annual tradition will close portions of several roads in Springdale this week.

Emergency utility work has reduced Old Wire Road between East Randall Wobbe Lane and Dodd Avenue in north Springdale to one lane. The closure will continue until Saturday (April 6), and delays can be expected in the area.

On Saturday, the Hogeye Marathon takes place starting at 7 a.m. The event, which also includes a half-marathon, 4-person relay, 5K and Kid Run, will close several streets throughout downtown at various intervals.

Here is a list of those street closures:

Emma Avenue from Shiloh to Railroad Tracks — 4:30 a.m.-2 p.m.

Emma to Old Missouri — 6:30-7:30 a.m.

Northbound Johnson Road from Johnson Mill to Don Tyson until runners have cleared — 7:45-10 a.m. approximate

Elmore from Main St to Johnson Road — 7:45-10 a.m. approximate

Hewitt from Main St to Elmore — 8-10:15 a.m. approximate

Watkins from 56th St to 48th St — 8:15-11:15 a.m.

Chapman St. from 40th St to Carley closed to through traffic — 8:15-11:45 a.m. approximate

Chapman from Carley to Johnson Road — 8:15-11:45 a.m. approximate

Spring St between Emma & Johnson —7-10 a.m.

Holcomb between Meadow and Emma — 4 a.m.-1:45 p.m.

Johnson Ave from Shiloh to Spring open but limited — until runners have cleared

Meadow from Main to Commercial open but limited — until runners have cleared

Kids Run: Meadow- RR tracks to Park — 1-3 p.m.

More information on the Hogeye Marathon, including maps of routes, can be found here.