Williams Takes Over As Huntsville Coach After 15 Years As Assistant

HUNTSVILLE (KFSM) – In today’s coaching landscape it’s rare to see a coach stay put as an assistant for too long but for Matt Williams, his loyalty to Huntsville has paid off.

Williams spent the past 15 seasons as an assistant coach and defensive coordinator but now he’s been bumped up to be the Eagles’ new head coach.

“I’d been the interim for a couple months and then they asked if I wanted the job,” Williams said on Wednesday.

Williams replaces Randy Barnhill, who was reassigned in January, after he spent three seasons as the Huntsville head coach. The Eagles went 8-23 during Barnhill’s tenure, including back-to-back 2-8 marks the past two seasons.

“I really believe in building relationships with kids,” Williams said. “Huntsville has always been known for playing hard and playing physical so we going to try to get back to doing that 100 percent of the time. We are going to compete the best we can.”

Huntsville is going to stick with the run-pass option offense while changes could be coming to their 3-4 defense, depending on the two open assistant positions.

Williams and the Eagles will hit the field for spring practice starting on April 29 and then kick off the new season against Gentry on Sept. 6.