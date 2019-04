A massive geological crack in the Arkansas landscape lies just north of the Lee Creek Reservoir, northwest of Van Buren. Forested trails around the reservoir highlight lush greenery and rock formations. There is a “Crack In Rock” trail, an easy 2.3 mile blue marked looped trail, that winds towards the north. At the end you’ll find the massive crack where in some places is more than 20 feet deep.

