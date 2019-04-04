American Heart Association Declares April ‘Move More Month’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — In an effort by the American Heart Association to get people more active on a daily basis, April is declared as "move more month."

Baptist Health Fort Smith Cardiologist Doctor Nassar Adjeye said to keep five days of exercise in mind.

"Five days of exercises, we need aerobic exercises, something that will let your heart go fast and slow," said Dr. Adjeye. "What it does is it improves your overall quality of life. You feel better and of course, you increase your oxygen demand in the heart, and that translates to overall longevity."

Dr. Adjeye said he recommends taking the stairs whenever you can, going on walks and parking farther away when you're at the store.