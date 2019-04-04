Crystal Bridges Museum Of American Art Reveal Summer Exhibits, New Offerings

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art is announcing its plans for the 2019 summer.

Museumgoers will be able to explore art, nature, color, and more in two new displays — Color Field in the forest and Nature’s Nation in the galleries.

Color Field is an outdoor sculpture exhibition developed by Crystal Bridges associate curator of contemporary art Allison Gleen featuring artist that apply lush colors and enlarged forms against the backdrop of the museum’s North Forests and other select locations in the museum. Color Field encourages visitors to interact with several of the art pieces. “Color Field embraces the intersection of art, architecture, and nature, inviting visitors to engage with outdoor sculpture in a new and exciting ways,” said Allison Glenn. Visitors can experience Color Field from June 1 to September 30, 2019

Nature’s Nation: American Art and Environment is a new exhibition that examines American artists’ impact on shaping environmental understanding and management. The exhibit features 100 artworks from 70 eminent US collections and traces 300 years of evolving ideas about the natural world and humanity’s place within it. The paintings, photographs, and sculptures are been chosen to challenge visitors to consider their relationship to the environment and the human impact on the planet. “The breadth of this exhibition makes for a compelling way to see nature from the perspective of artists and art history,” said Mindy Besaw, curator at Crystal Bridges. “This exhibition is coming to us at a time when conversations about the environment are more important than ever. We hope that visitors will walk away from this exhibition with a deeper understanding of their relationship with nature and a desire to be stewards of our world.” Nature’s Nation will be at Crystal Bridges from May 25 to September 9, 2019.

Five glass artworks from Dale Chihuly will also be on display this summer. The artworks were seen in the popular 2017 exhibition Chihuly: In the Gallery and In the Forest, including Azure Icicle Chandelier, Sole d’Oro, Fiori Boat, Nijima Floats, and Turquoise Reeds and Ozark Fiori. “I am honored that my work will be included in the permanent collection of this important American institution,” said artist, Dale Chihuly. “The museum, designed by architect Moshe Safdie, and the surrounding natural environment are wonderful settings in which to experience the work of American artists, and I am proud to be featured among them.” All five pieces will be on display throughout the museum and grounds this summer for museumgoers to enjoy.

The 2019 Forest Concert Series lineup has also been announced.

Yarn & The Vine Brothers: Saturday, June 1, 7-9:30 p.m. Yarn, a Brooklyn-based, North Carolina-raised band fusing Americana and Alt-Country music.

Dawson Hollow: Saturday, June 8, 7-9:30 p.m. Missouri native Dawson Hollow is an indie-folk, Americana band based out of the Ozark Mountains.

The Werks & Friends of the Phamily: Saturday, June 15, 7-9:30 p.m. The Spaceberry Festival in Eureka Springs brings popular band, The Werks and Northwest Arkansas’ Grateful Dead cover band, Friends of the Phamily to the North Forest.

Arkansauce & Delta Blues Musicians: Saturday, June 22, 7-9:30 p.m. Arkansauce is a genre-hopping, four piece string band from northwest Arkansas, bending the rules and blurring the lines between bluegrass, newgrass, folk, americana, country, blues, and funk.

Black Pumas: Saturday, June 29, 7-9:30 p.m. Austin’s hottest new band, Black Pumas, is a beat-heavy soul band playing a mix of soul, folk, and R&B.

Audiopharmacy: Saturday, July 6, 7-9:30 p.m. Audiopharmacy, a Bay Area-based live music ensemble that uses globally infused Indigenous hip-hop to inspire social change.

Flor De Toloache: Saturday, July 13, 7-9:30 p.m. New York City’s first all-women mariachi band.

Big Chief Juan Pardo and the Golden Comanche Mardi Gras Indians: Saturday, July 20, 7-9:30 p.m. Big Chief Juan Pardo, a Mardi Gras Indian from New Orleans, will bring a soulful Mardi Gras party combining combines chant, ritual, and New Orleans funk to the stage.

Fayetteville Roots Festival Showcase: Saturday, July 27, 7-9:30 p.m. An evening of roots, indie, and folk music from bands typically seen at the Fayetteville Roots Festival.



The Experience Art Studio, off of Walker Landing and the North Exhibition Gallery, will have a new look this summer. The new space is being renamed the Studio and will offer more space for visitors to enjoy popular features such as the puppet theater and tables for artmaking.

A traveling replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial will be at the museum during Memorial Day weekend. The Wall That Heals is a three-quarter-scale traveling replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington DC. The Wall That Heals is erected in a chevron shape and consists of 58, 318 names, allowing visitors to create name rubbings of individual service members. A mobile education center featuring a timeline of the Vietnam War and other interactive displays will also be featured. Click here for more information about The Wall That Heals coming to Bentonville.