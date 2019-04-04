Fayetteville Students Urged To Take Antibiotics After Whooping Cough Diagnosis

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Some Fayetteville students will be required to take antibiotics after an unvaccinated student was diagnosed with Pertussis — or whooping cough.

Melissa Thomas, director of health services for Fayetteville schools, said a student at Woodland Junior High School contracted whooping cough and may have exposed about 30 other students.

Those students and seven others who are exempt from vaccinations were sent a letter about meeting with their doctor to discuss the antibiotics, Thomas said.

If the students fail to receive the antibiotic by Monday (April 8), they will be barred from school and school activities for 21 days. The medicines are Azithromycin or Trimethoprim-sulfamethoxazole, which should be taken for either five or 14 days.

“Immunization records will be reviewed to see if an additional dose of pertussis vaccine is needed. You will be notified if your child needs a vaccine,” according to the letter.

State law requires children to receive a Tdap vaccine at 11 unless they’re exempt.

Whooping cough is a highly contagious respiratory disease caused by the bacterium Bordetella pertussis, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Whooping cough makes it hard to breath and can affect people of all ages. But it can be severe, even deadly, for babies less than a year old, according to the CDC.

The CDC recommends whooping cough vaccines for people of all ages.