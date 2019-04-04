× It’s National Burrito Day! Restaurants Celebrate With Special Deals Today

Happy National Burrito Day!

In honor of the day, Grubhub offers these interesting facts about one of our favorite foods:

The top type of burrito is the bean burrito, followed by chicken, steak, veggie and the California burrito.

The most popular month and day of the week to order burritos? Saturdays in December. And meat-free burritos are rising in popularity, with vegetarian burritos up 711% in popularity and vegan burritos up 468%, according to Grubhub.

To celebrate, several places are offering specials in honor of all things burrito.

Chipotle is offering free delivery when ordering through their app, their website or Door Dash.

Q-Doba is also running a special today. The restaurant is giving rewards members triple points.

At Taco John’s in Russellville, you can use the app to get two for $4 beef burritos and $1 bean burritos at participating Taco John’s outlets.

And Moe’s Southwest Grill is selling $5 burritos today.

Check your local restaurant for participation.