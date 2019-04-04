New Stamps Depicting Post Office Murals Will Include Those From Piggott, Anadarko

PIGGOTT, Ark. (KFSM) — The U.S. Postal Service will unveil five news “Forever” stamps on Wednesday (April 10) depicting Post Office murals, and one of them is from Piggott, Arkansas. Another is from Anadarko, Oklahoma, west of Oklahoma City.

The murals are two of many Post Office lobby government-commissioned artworks from the 1930s and 1940s during President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s administration.

Piggott’s 1941 mural, “Air Mail,” was painted by Daniel Rhodes, and his son Dr. Aaron Rhodes is scheduled to attend the unveiling on Wednesday. The granddaughter of Anadarko artist Stephen Mopope will attend the event to honor their mural, “Kiowas Moving Camp,” completed in 1936.

They will be closing the Piggott Public Schools so the children can attend the event with the rest of the townspeople, according to David P. Coleman, public relations representative for the U.S. Postal Service.

The Piggott event starts at 11 a.m. and is free and open to the public. The event will be held at the Piggott Main Post Office, 116 N. 3rd Avenue, and will be part of the national unveiling of the five new “Forever” stamps.

The Anadarko event will be held Tuesday, April 30, at the Anadarko Post Office, 120 S. First Street.

The three other murals are “Mountains and Yucca,” 1937, from Deming, N.M.; “Antelope” from 1939 in Florence, Colo.; and “Sugarloaf Mountain,” in 1940 from Rockville, Md. More information on the stamps is available on the USPS website.