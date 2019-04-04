Scammers Posing As Benton County Sheriff’s Deputy, Asking For Credit Card Info To Drop Warrant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BENTON COUNTY (KFSM) — Phone scammers are targeting residents in Benton County.

These callers tell victims they are Shannon Jenkins with the Benton County Sheriff's Office and that they have a warrant out for their arrest. The scammers leave a message and ask the victim to call back on a different number.

The scam callers then ask the victims to pay over the phone by either a green dot card or a money order to have the warrant immediately dropped.

The real Sgt. Shannon Jenkins said the scammers usually ask the victims to read their card number over the phone.

If you receive a call similar to the one attached, it is a scam. The Benton County Sheriff's Office will never ask for credit card information over the phone.