AUBURN, Ala. (KFSM) — Due to storms moving into the Auburn area Thursday (April 4), the baseball series opener between Arkansas and Auburn has been postponed.

The two teams will play a doubleheader Friday (April 5) and the first game will start at 2 p.m. and the second game will start 45 minutes after the first.

With the postponement of Thursday’s games, all games this weekend will now be broadcast on SEC Network+.

