Segment Sponsored by: Breeden
Vann & Crosland – 4th Grade Liberty School, Roland
-
Mrs. Weege – 3rd Grade Liberty School, Roland
-
Liberty School – 6th Grade – Roland
-
Mrs. Green – 1st Grade Liberty School, Roland
-
Liberty School – 8th Grade Roland
-
Ms. Amber – Cowboys Liberty School, Roland
-
-
Ms. Stephanie – K Liberty School, Roland
-
Mr. Michael Martin – 4th Grade St. Vincent de Paul Catholic School, Rogers
-
Mrs. Joanna Baese – 4th Grade St. Vincent de Paul Catholic School, Rogers
-
Mrs. Rogers – 4th Grade Tate Elementary, Van Buren
-
Miss Jaimie Zaitz – 4th Grade Joe Mathias Elementary, Rogers
-
-
Mrs. Priscilla Lumpkin – 4th & 5th Grade Old Wire Road Elementary – Rogers
-
Ms. Sheila Wright – 4th Grade Lowell Elementary – Lowell
-
Mrs. Amanda Stephens – 5th Grade St. Vincent de Paul Catholic School, Rogers