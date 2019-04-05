2019 First Friday Series Kicks Off In Bentonville

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — First Friday for the 2019 season kicked off at the Bentonville Square Friday (April 5). The entire square was transformed into a neighborhood block party.

The theme for this Frist Friday was ‘Growing Greener,’ reflecting the communities efforts to be more environmentally friendly. Event organizers say they are celebrating Earth Day a bit early this year.

Music acts will play on the mainstage including Ashtyn Barbaree, Jamie Lou and the Hullabaloo plus 1oz. Jig.

Several food trucks also lined the Bentonville Square.

For more information about vendors at the event and full 2019 First Friday schedule in Bentonville click here.