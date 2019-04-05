2019 River Valley Adventure Expo Kicks Off In Fort Smith

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — The 2019 River Valley Adventure Expo is happening this weekend (April 6-7) at Kay Rodgers Park in Fort Smith.

The expo will showcase everything about hunting, fishing, boating, camping, biking and so many other outdoor activities enjoyed in Western Arkansas and Eastern Oklahoma.

Visitors can spend the day learning about some of our regions greatest destinations.

"We wanted to create this event because there are a lot of outdoor activities in the river valley and we just wanted to be able to showcase that to surrounding areas," said expo promoter Stephanie Stipins. "It's in the expo center its in Hugh Hardin arena, its on the grounds as well. So we have everything going on all over the place."

The expo kicked off Friday morning (April 5) and runs all weekend long.