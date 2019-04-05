3 Men Sentenced For 2017 Murder In Johnson County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JOHNSON COUNTY (KFSM) — Three men have now been sentenced for a Johnson County murder.

Vernice "Duwane" Ledbetter, 25, was last seen alive in Johnson County on December 31, 2017. His body was later found in January 2018 off of Hwy. 123.

Phillip Raible, 29, Brian White, 21, and Isaac Vaughn, 20 were arrested Jan. 23 and booked into the Johnson County Detention Center.

The fourth suspect, Zachary Geels was arrested on Jan. 29 inside a local motel room. He was also detained in the detention center.

Raible was sentenced to 20 years, White was sentenced to 32 years and Geels was sentenced to 30 years for Ledbetter's murder.

Vaughn has not yet been sentenced.