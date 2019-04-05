× Auburn Scores Six Straight To Rally Past Arkansas

AUBURN, ALA. (KFSM) – Arkansas looked to be in cruise control in game one of a doubleheader at Auburn on Friday night but something changed in the sixth inning.

Isaiah Campbell coasted through the first 5 2/3 innings but the Razorbacks’ starting pitcher allowed five straight batters to reach and tie the game then the Tigers tacked on three more off the Arkansas bullpen in the eighth for a 6-3 win.

Arkansas has now lost four straight games, the longest skid since 2016 when the Razorbacks lost the final 13 games of the season.

Trailing 3-0 with two outs in the home half of the sixth inning, the Auburn offense figured something out as a pair of walks and three singles saw the Razorbacks lead disappear.

Three doubles in the eighth inning added to the frustration of Arkansas and their bullpen as the tie game was turned into a pull away win for the Tigers.

Campbell received a no decision after throwing 6 2/3 innings while striking out three and allowing the three runs. Kevin Kopps was saddled with the loss after being charged with two runs in just 2/3 of an inning.

Heston Kjerstad gave Arkansas a 3-0 with a two-run, opposite field home run in the fifth inning. Jacob Nesbit’s sacrifice fly in the second inning broke the scoreless tie.