Bella Vista Man Facing Rape, Sexual Indecency Charges Given Bond As Details Emerge

BELLA VISTA (KFSM) — A Bella Vista man facing charges of rape and sexual indecency with a child was given a surprising bond on Friday.

Prosecutors had asked that Cameron Nathaniel Robinson, 20, receive a $100,000 bond on the charges, but Benton County District Judge Stephen Thomas set his bond at just $10,000.

Robinson is accused of picking up a 14-year-old Westville, Okla., girl and bringing her to his home in Bella Vista, where he admitted to police that he had sex with her twice, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Bella Vista Police said in the affidavit that Robinson met the girl on the dating site Juamo and had traveled to Westville to pick her up and bring her back to his home on Salisbury Drive in Bella Vista.

Police spoke with people in the home who said Robinson and the girl had been there earlier and that he had introduced the girl as his “new girlfriend.” Police waited on the pair to return to the home and confronted them there.

Robinson was interviewed by police and initially denied having sexual contact with the girl or knowing that she was underage. He initially said he thought she was 18, but then said he thought she might be younger, the affidavit states. He said she never told him her age, but the girl told police she had said she was 14 to Robinson multiple times.

At first, Robinson said they had not had sexual intercourse, but when the officer asked if he had practiced safe sex and used a condom with the girl, Robinson assured the officer that he had — then tried to backtrack and say he hadn’t had sex with the girl, the affidavit said. Eventually, Robinson told police that he had had sex with the girl twice, which matched what the girl told police.

Robinson also later admitted he knew the girl was autistic, and he admitted to other sexual contact with the girl, the affidavit states. At one point, police said, Robinson became “emotional” and asked for water and “a hug.” He later agreed to a forensic search after he told police they did not shower after the second time he and the girl had sex.

Police arrested Robinson and took him to the Benton County Detention Center in Bentonville, where they gathered evidence off Robinson, including his clothes.

The girl was taken to the Children’s Advocacy Center for a forensic interview and examination and was reunited with her family. According to the affidavit, the girl “admitted to a sexual assault; but became tired and agitated.” She told police she wanted to get her bike out of Robinson’s car and go back home, but Robinson convinced her to stay.

She said they did not use condoms during sex, and that Robinson told her “she was pregnant,” according to the affidavit.

Robinson was still in the Benton County Detention Center as of 11:20 a.m. Friday.