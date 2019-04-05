Boil Order Issued For Residents Near Mountainburg

ARKANSAS (KFSM) — A boil order has been issued for approximately 75 customers on Hwy. 348 from Turner Road to the Narrows including Hickory street.

The order was issued as a precautionary measure because of the possibility that contaminated water may have entered the distribution system as a result of a complete loss in normal system pressure, according to a press released from the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH).

Under the ‘Boil Water’ Notice, the ADH says all affected customers are advised that the water may be unsafe for human consumption, and water used for drinking or food preparation must be boiled briskly for one minute prior to use. All ice cubes should be discarded and only boiled water used for making ice.

This notice will be lifted by the Department of Health when one set of bacteriological samples indicate that the water is free of bacterial contamination and an adequate disinfectant level is established throughout the distribution system, according to the ADH.