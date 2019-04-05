Chance Of Severe Weather Could Impact Local Outdoor Events

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KFSM) — The chance of severe storms could cause problems for some outdoor events across Northwest Arkansas Saturday (April 5).

The Joe Martin Stage Race, the Hog Eye Marathon Race in Springdale and the University of Arkansas Hogfest and Red-White game are all on the calendar.

The director for the Stage RaceBruce Dunn said they are hoping nice weather sticks around, but they will keep a very close eye on things.

"It's kind of interesting professional bicycle riders go in rain, snow, sleet or shine," Dunn said. "Unless there is lightning or really severe thunderstorms we're going to be racing our bikes."

Dunn along with Tabby Holmes, the race director for the Hog Eye, said they will both be in constant contact with area emergency managers to stay updated on the conditions.

"We will all have radios and they will alert us so if there is lightning strikes or hail within 50 miles we will divert," Holmes said. "If it happens and we have most of the half marathoners finished, but the marathoners are out there then we will divert as many as we can to the half marathon course."

Holmes also said they have plans in place for where to take shelter along the running course if needed.

Dunn says most of the professional cyclists who will be participating in the race Saturday are very accustomed to riding in all different types of conditions. Dunn said he doesn't think a wet course will have any effect on those riders.

"It's just an adjustment," Dunn said. "They lower their pressure in their tires. Certainly, the armatures are more skittish, but the pros... It's just part of their office."

The University of Arkansas told 5NEWS both the Hogfest and Red-White game will happening no matter if it rains or shines.