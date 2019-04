Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) —The old post office building on the Fayetteville Square has new occupants after being empty for almost a decade.

A new restaurant called 'Cheers' opened its doors Friday (April 5) for the very first time in the historic building that served as the city's U.S. Post Office from 1911 to 1963.

The restaurant's owners said it will feature the same traditional southern cuisine as its other Arkansas locations.

The building was placed on the National Historic Register in 1974.