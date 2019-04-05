Conagra Brans Recalling Some Hunt’s Tomato Paste Due To Potential Mold

Conagra Brands is voluntarily recalling a limited amount of Hunt’s Tomato Paste No Salt Added six-ounce cans.

The products were distributed nationwide but is limited to one lot/case batch. Conagra said the final products may have been damaged after canning, creating the potential for mold to grow.

Conagra said it had received calls from consumers, prompting the recall.

The recall is for case batch/lot code 5291902510, Item UPC# 00-0-27000-38807-5. The cans will have a “best by” date of Oct. 16, 2020.

Conagra said no other Hunt’s products are affected by the recall.

Consumers with questions should call Conagra’s Consumer Care team at 1-888-280-0301 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or they can visit the Hunt’s website here.