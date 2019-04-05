Elementary Students Visit Bud Walton Arena For ‘Book Hogs’ Event

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — The "Book Hogs" program celebrated the winners from their elementary school reading program Friday (April 5) at Bud Walton Arena.

The purpose of the program is to have Razorback student-athletes promote reading to students around the area.

In February, students were given a reading log and challenged to read an additional 360 minutes during the month.

The winners from each school were brought to Bud Walton Arena to enjoy treats and get autographs from their favorite Hogs and Diamond Dolls.