Hogs Outlast Auburn For Win In 15 Innings

AUBURN, ALA. (KFSM) – After losing game one of the Friday’s doubleheader to Auburn, Arkansas’s skid had reached four games and two issues continue to be the problem.

The Razorbacks have had bullpen issues and they’ve left runners on base. In the nightcap, those same problems arose.

Arkansas stranded 18 runners on base but they got the big hits in the 15th inning when they needed it as they outlasted Auburn for a 9-6 win to split the doubleheader. The Tigers won game one on Friday 6-3.

The two teams combined to use 11 pitchers who threw 540 pitches while the game lasted more than five and a half hours while combing to strike out 32 times.

Heston Kjerstad provided the winning run as Heston Kjerstad ended an 0-for-7 slump in the game with a deep blast over the right field wall to start a three run 15th inning. Matt Goodheart drove in two runs with a double off the left field wall that set the final margin.

Arkansas jumped out to a 3-0 lead but Auburn rallied with four straight runs to take a lead in the seventh inning. Christian Franklin then tied the game at 4-4 in the eighth with a RBI single to center but it was Franklin’s arm that kept the game going into the night.

Auburn looked to win the game in the 10th inning as a single to left drove in a run as the home plate umpire ruled the Tigers’ base runner safe. A video review showed catcher Casey Opitz got the tag on off of Franklin’s throw from left field to end the inning and keep the game going.

Trevor Ezell gave the Razorbacks a 6-4 lead in the 12th inning with a two-run home run but Auburn was able to rally to tie the game with a pair of runs scoring without the benefit of a hit.