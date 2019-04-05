Segment Sponsored by: Breeden
Mrs. Gilman & Mrs. Moore-Pre K Tennie Russell Primary School, Bentonville
-
Mrs. Dobesh & Mrs. Coffey – Pre K Tennie Russell Primary School, Bentonville
-
Mrs. Lestina & Mrs. Christman – Pre K Tennie Russell Primary School, Bentonville
-
Mrs. Holliday & Ms. Peery – Pre K Tennie Russell Primary School, Bentonville
-
Mrs. Battles – 1st Grade Marvin Primary School, Mulberry
-
Mrs. Eichelberger – K Lamar Elementary, Lamar
-
-
Mrs. Kim Owens – K Willowbrook Elementary, Bentonville
-
Mrs. Amanda Stephens – 5th Grade St. Vincent de Paul Catholic School, Rogers
-
Mrs. Cheryl Craven – 5th Grade St. Vincent de Paul Catholic School, Rogers
-
Mrs. Weege – 3rd Grade Liberty School, Roland
-
Mr. Michael Martin – 4th Grade St. Vincent de Paul Catholic School, Rogers
-
-
Mrs. Green – 1st Grade Liberty School, Roland
-
Mrs. Frankie Howe-K Joe Mathias Elementary
-
Mrs. Joanna Baese – 4th Grade St. Vincent de Paul Catholic School, Rogers