Police Seek Help Finding Missing, Endangered Special Needs Man From Rogers

ROGERS (KFSM) — Police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing and endangered special needs man from Rogers.

Armando Reygadas, Jr., 21, has been missing since Thursday (April 4) afternoon. He was last seen heading west bound in the 3500 block of West Walnut Street.

Rogers police said Reygadas was wearing black slacks, a black shirt, black shoes and a navy blue zip-up hoodie.

Anyone who sees Reygadas or knows his location is urged to call the police department at 479-636-4141.