Severe Weather Possible Throughout The Weekend

A storm system will arrive Saturday morning and will not clear until Sunday. A few rounds of showers and storms will be likely throughout most of the weekend.

Saturday: Warm front lifts through — Isolated storms mainly in the afternoon

Sunday: Cold front swings through late — Scattered storms in the evening and overnight

(In between these times, an isolated shower or storm cannot be ruled out. A mix of sun and clouds will be expected the rest of the time.)

STORM RISK: SATURDAY — Gusty winds and some hail possible (greater tornado risk in southern Arkansas)

STORM RISK: SUNDAY — Gusty winds, hail, and an isolated tornado possible

Storms will be scattered throughout the region, making exact timing difficult. However the greatest chances for thunderstorms will be when boundaries move through. The warm front will produce isolated storms Saturday afternoon and evening, while the cold front will enhance storm chances Sunday late evening and overnight. In the middle, an isolated shower or storm is possible.

TIMING

THREATS

The strongest thunderstorms could have pockets of large hail and isolated gusty winds. Some storms will rotate, but the overall tornado risk is low, but NOT zero.

-Matt