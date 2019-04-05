Wallet Stolen After Vehicle Broken Into In Fayetteville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — Police are investigating after a vehicle is broken into at the Cliffs Apartment Complex in Fayetteville.

Katie Burton, the owner of the vehicle, said she had money that was stolen and she hopes someone saw something that could lead police to an arrest.

"I took my kids upstairs, they were already asleep and I forgot to get my wallet but when I came down this morning my window was busted out and my wallet was gone, apparently a bunch of people have been broken into it happens once or twice a week," Burton said.

If you have any information about this theft, you're asked to call the Fayetteville Police Department immediately.