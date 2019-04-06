Accident Involving Semi Causing Delays On Old Highway 112

CAMERON (KFSM)– An accident involving a semi has part of Old Highway 112 shutdown while crews work to clear the scene.

Dispatchers would not confirm if anyone is hurt or say if any other cars were involved.

It happened just before 4 a.m. not far from the BoBo’s Convenience Store on Old Highway 112. As of 8:30 a.m. crews were still redirecting traffic.

The dispatcher did not know whether the crash happened in the north or southbound lane, but both are affected.

Crews are re-routing cars south of Highway 120 which goes towards Hackett.

Stay with 5NEWS for updates as we learn more.