Arkansas Caps Off Spring Football With Red-White Game

Posted 8:17 pm, April 6, 2019, by

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM)–After about a month of practice, Chad Morris and the Razorback capped off the spring with the annual Red-White Game, Saturday at Razorback Stadium.

The defense (Red) outshone the offense (White) 39-33, but there were some standout performers on both sides of the ball.

John Stephen Jones and Ben Hicks each threw for over 100 yards and a touchdown, while freshman Trey Knox caught three passes for 57 yards, including a 45 yard touchdown catch and run.

On defense, Devin Bush ended the first half with a 55 yard interception return for a touchdown. Mataio Soli and Giovanni LaFrance each recorded sacks and tackles for loss.

The Hogs have one more formal team practice before breaking for summer workouts.

