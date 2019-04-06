× Arkansas Crushes Auburn To Win 2nd Straight SEC Road Series

AUBURN, Ala. (KFSM)–You never know how two teams will react after playing 24 innings in a marathon doubleheader. Arkansas proved itself more durable with an 8-0, series clinching win.

The Razorbacks (24-8, 8-4) rode the momentum of Heston Kjerstad’s game winning, 15th inning solo home run from late Friday night and piled on nine hits in Saturday’s finale.

Patrick Wicklander started his first career SEC game and threw five scoreless innings with six strikeouts. The Diamond Hog bullpen of Cody Scroggins (one inning) and Zebulon Vermillion (three innings) kept Auburn at bay, combining for four scoreless frames.

Overall, Arkansas pitchers held the Tigers to just five hits and struck out ten batters en route to the team’s fourth shutout of the season.

At the plate, eight of the nine Razorback batters recorded at least one hit. Jacob Nesbit and Heston Kjerstad had multi-RBI games, as did Trevor Ezell. For the second straight, the graduate transfer from Southeast Missouri State went yard, hitting a three run home run in the fifth inning. The pair of homers in the series were the fourth and fifth for Ezell this season.

Arkansas has won both SEC road series (2-1 over Alabama & Auburn), after going 0-5 in conference road series last season. Next up for the Razorbacks, a midweek game against Oral Roberts on Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m., before another top ten series at Vanderbilt next Friday through Sunday.