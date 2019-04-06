Car Hits Gas Line, Damages Home In Fort Smith

FORT SMITH (KFSM) – A car hits a gas line and damages a home on 2630 Phoenix Avenue just before 8:45 Saturday (April 6) morning, according to the Fort Smith Police Department.

The driver of the silver Kia Soul was taken to the a hospital, but it’s unclear if she was hurt.

The Fort Smith Fire Department and police are on the scene.

The car hit the side of the house where the kitchen is located, the homeowner told 5NEWS. One man, his two kids and nephews were inside when the crash happened. They were not injured. The man’s wife was at work at the time, but came home when she found out what happened.

AOG is at the home to assess the damage as well.

