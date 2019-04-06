Dolly Parton Makes NASCAR Debut As Sponsor At Bristol

Posted 4:19 pm, April 6, 2019, by

BRISTOL, Tenn. (AP) — Tyler Reddick had his own “Hello, Dolly” moment when he saw his pink and white race car at Bristol Motor Speedway.

BRISTOL, TN – APRIL 05: A detail of the #2 Dolly Parton Chevrolet as it waits on pit road during practice for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway on April 5, 2019 in Bristol, Tennessee. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

The reigning Xfinity Series champion is piloting a Chevrolet at Bristol covered with country music icon Dolly Parton’s face and her signature butterfly logo. The No. 2 car features Parton-owned ventures including Dolly Records, the Dollywood theme park, Dolly Parton’s Stampede Dinner Attraction and the upcoming Pirates Voyage Dinner & Show.

“Dolly is an icon and has had a lot of success in her career, which is something I admire while trying to build my own success in NASCAR,” said Reddick.

“Hopefully, we can take Dolly and the No. 2 Camaro to Victory Lane this weekend in her home state of Tennessee. I think that would be really special for everyone who is a fan of hers.”

Reddick races Parton’s car Saturday.

BRISTOL, TN – APRIL 06: Tyler Reddick, driver of the #2 Dolly Parton Chevrolet, races Austin Cindric, driver of the #22 MoneyLion Ford, and Cole Custer, driver of the #00 Haas Automation Ford, during the NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway on April 6, 2019 in Bristol, Tennessee. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.