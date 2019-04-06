Dolly Parton Makes NASCAR Debut As Sponsor At Bristol

BRISTOL, Tenn. (AP) — Tyler Reddick had his own “Hello, Dolly” moment when he saw his pink and white race car at Bristol Motor Speedway.

The reigning Xfinity Series champion is piloting a Chevrolet at Bristol covered with country music icon Dolly Parton’s face and her signature butterfly logo. The No. 2 car features Parton-owned ventures including Dolly Records, the Dollywood theme park, Dolly Parton’s Stampede Dinner Attraction and the upcoming Pirates Voyage Dinner & Show.

“Dolly is an icon and has had a lot of success in her career, which is something I admire while trying to build my own success in NASCAR,” said Reddick.

“Hopefully, we can take Dolly and the No. 2 Camaro to Victory Lane this weekend in her home state of Tennessee. I think that would be really special for everyone who is a fan of hers.”

Reddick races Parton’s car Saturday.