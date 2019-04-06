× Fassi Posts Historic Finish At Augusta National

AUGUSTA, Ga. (KFSM)–For the first time in history, Augusta National Golf Club hosted a collegiate women’s event. And Maria Fassi represented Arkansas extremely well.

Fassi placed second in the inagural Augusta National Women’s Amateur, finishing the three round event at 6-under par. Playing partner Jennifer Kupcho won the event at 10-under par.

Fassi shot three rounds of 70, and led by two strokes with six holes to play. But Kupcho played those final six holes at 5-under par and finished her final round at 67.

Entering the event, Kupcho was the No. 1 amateur golfer in the world while Fassi ranked ninth.

The first two rounds took place earlier in the week at Champions Retreat, with Saturday’s final round at the home of the Masters.

Arkansas hosts the 2019 NCAA Women’s (May 17th) and Men’s (May 24) golf championships at the Blessings Golf Club next month.